Mydecine: Q3 Financials, Advances Research On Psychedelic Therapies For Mental Health & Addiction Disorders

Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) reported its financial results on Tuesday and provided a business update for the third quarter ended September 30.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.5 million, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.02, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $17.4 million for the third quarter 2020, or a basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.11.

As of September 30, the Denver-based company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.6 million.

Business Highlights During and Subsequent To Q3 2021

Clinical Trials

Prepared to supply its lead drug candidate, MYCO-001, for a JHU multi-site NIDA grant-funded smoking cessation study led by Dr. Matthew Johnson.

led by Dr. Matthew Johnson. Announced upcoming launch of seamless Phase 2/3 smoking cessation clinical trial studying the science and efficacy of MYCO-001.

of seamless Phase 2/3 smoking cessation clinical trial studying the science and efficacy of MYCO-001. Inked a five-year research deal with JHU School of Medicine to advance clinical trials and explore multiple molecules and medicines for a variety of indications.

“This marks the first time in over 50 years that the U.S government has funded a study of a psychedelic compound for therapeutics,” Joshua Bartch, CEO of Mydecine said. “As we prepare for the launch of these trials, we expect to meet with the FDA for Pre-Investigational New Drug Application (Pre-IND) meetings in early 2022, another step closer to bringing to market more effective treatments for today’s unmet needs in mental health and addiction.”

IP Portfolio

Filed final patent application for MYCO-003 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and the World Intellectual Property Organization , which is being developed to offer enhanced treatment of anxiety and PTSD.

and the , which is being developed to offer enhanced treatment of anxiety and PTSD. Filed new patent for MDMA-like compounds.

Filed a technology patent that allows for creating formulations that utilize nanoemulsion technology to enhance, stabilize and make repeatable properties of ingredients from traditional medicine.

Technology

Launched Mindleap 2.0, an updated version of its virtual health platform, which adds focus on the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into the broader categories of mental health.

2.0, an updated version of its virtual health platform, which adds focus on the conscious and trustworthy adoption of psychedelics into the broader categories of mental health. Continued development of AI-driven drug discovery program

Corporate

Completed its spin-out transaction of ALT House Cannabis Inc., which now holds the Company’s U.S. cannabis assets.

MYCOF Price Action

Mydecine Innovations’ shares traded 3.80% lower at $0.1684 per share at the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon.