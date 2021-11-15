Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora Cannabis, Dama Financial, Neptune Wellness, Avicanna

Dama Financial Appoints Industry Veteran Ed Labry As Executive Chairman Of Board

Dama Financial, a provider of access to financial services for the cannabis industry, said Wednesday that it has named industry veteran Ed Labry as executive chairman of the board.

Labry brings vast experience, having served for over three decades in leadership roles in the payments industry, most recently as CEO and vice chairman of First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC).

Prior to that, he was president of processing company Concord EFS Inc, which First Data acquired in 2004.

"Ed is a true visionary and is revered throughout the industry, so we are overjoyed to have him lead our board," Anh Hatzopoulos, Dama's co-founder and CEO said. "Throughout his career, he has identified opportunities in payments while creating value for business customers and convenience to end-users."

Neptune Wellness Taps Morry Brown As VP Of Investor Relations

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSX:NEPT) disclosed Friday that it tapped Morry Brown to serve as vice president of investor relations.

Brown, a chartered financial analyst, brings experience in finance, capital markets and investor relations, having worked in several equity roles at banks, including Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs and Wedbush Securities.

In addition, he recently led the investor relations program at MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF).

Brown also founded and launched EarnWell, an environmental, social and governance (ESG)-driven investment mobile application.

"Morry brings extensive experience in investor relations and capital markets and is a valuable addition to the Neptune team," Michael Cammarata, president and CEO of Neptune said. "We look forward to welcoming Morry to help enhance our investor communications and engagement, particularly with his knowledge of the cannabis industry and experienced ESG investment lens, which aligns with Neptune's focus on sustainability."

Avicanna's Flavio Jose Zaclis Steps Down As Director

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) announced Thursday that Flavio Jose Zaclis stepped down as a director due to personal reasons.

"I am very happy to have been able to support the management during a transitional period and impressed by what has been accomplished so far," Zaclis said. "I am very optimistic about the future and the evolution of the company and its business models."

Aras Azadian, CEO of the Toronto-based company, expressed gratitude to Zaclis "for stepping into the role at a critical time for the company and helping us pave the path for our next stage of growth and evolution."

Zaclis will continue to support the company as an advisor.

"I will continue to support Avicanna during its next phase of growth, especially in the Brazilian market where they are establishing a strong footprint," Zaclis added.

Aurora Cannabis Elects Directors

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) disclosed that its shareholders elected eight nominees for the company's directors at its annual general meeting held on Friday, Nov. 12.

The following experts joined the company as directors:

Ron Funk

Miguel Martin

Michael Singer

Norma Beauchamp

Margaret Shan Atkins

Theresa Firestone

Adam Szweras

Lance Friedmann

Photo: David Gabrić on Unsplash