QQQ
+ 3.94
386.65
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
-1051.14
63723.12
-1.62%
DIA
+ 1.47
357.99
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 3.10
460.67
+ 0.67%
TLT
-0.77
148.75
-0.52%
GLD
+ 0.15
173.97
+ 0.09%

Why Sundial Growers Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
November 12, 2021 12:26 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Sundial Growers Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ:SNDL) is trading higher Friday after the company reported its third-quarter financial results and announced a share repurchase program.

Sundial reported quarterly net earnings of $11.3 million Canadian dollars ($8.99 million), which is up from a loss of CAD$71.4 million year-over-year. The company reported quarterly adjusted EBITDA of CAD$10.5 million, which is up from an adjusted EBITDA loss of CAD$4.4 million year-over-year.

Sundial reported quarterly net revenue from cannabis segments of CAD$14.4 million, representing a 12% increase year-over-year.

"Our third quarter results reflect the initial impact of the business transformation led by Sundial’s team over the last 10 months. We remain focused on sustainable profitability and continued improvement in all aspects of our operations," said Zach George, CEO of Sundial Growers.

Sundial Growers also announced a share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to CAD$100 million of its shares "from time to time at prevailing market prices."

Under the terms of the program, Sundial Growers can purchase a maximum of 102.8 million shares, representing approximately 5% of the company's issued and outstanding shares.

See Also: You Ask, We Analyze: Why Sundial Growers Stock Could Slam Short Sellers

Sundial Growers is engaged in producing and marketing cannabis for the adult-use market.

SNDL Price Action: Sundial has traded as high as $2.30 and as low as 23 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 14.20% at 82 cents at time of publication.

Photo: Erin_Hinterland from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks Buybacks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Sundial's Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings And Plans To Repurchase Up To CA$100M Of Its Shares

Sundial's Stock Surges On Q3 Earnings And Plans To Repurchase Up To CA$100M Of Its Shares

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) reported its financial and operational results Thursday for the third quarter ended Sept. read more
Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it will acquire Alcanna. Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for approximately $346 million. read more
Sundial Growers' Stock Spikes On Announcing Acquisition Of Liquor Retailer Alcanna

Sundial Growers' Stock Spikes On Announcing Acquisition Of Liquor Retailer Alcanna

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is purchasing Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) for roughly $346 million. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Sundial CEO Says Support Of Retail Investors Key To Turnaround

EXCLUSIVE: Sundial CEO Says Support Of Retail Investors Key To Turnaround

The saturation of the Canadian cannabis market and the ways that retail traders are helping Sundial’s turnaround were among the topics Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) CEO Zach George discussed during the last iteration of the Ben read more