Veterans Needed For Groundbreaking Clinical Study On CBG, A Cannabis Compound That Could Improve Sleep

This Veteran’s Day, the Veterans ECS21 (Veterans Exploring Cannabigerol for Sleep, 2021) Study is putting out the call to other California Veterans who may be interested in joining a study investigating whether CBG (cannabigerol) can help military Vets improve their sleep.

Metta Medical, the Veteran-founded cannabis company that launched this independently designed and co-sponsored clinical research study in October, reports that ECS21 has gained momentum thanks to support from Veterans associations and advocacy groups, such as the Veterans Cannabis Group (the study co-sponsor), Operation EVAC, the Santa Cruz Veterans Alliance and others.

Chris Emerson, Ph.D., founder of Metta Medical and lead investigator of the research study, ​​is a Veteran who served in the Navy from ‘93 to ‘97. “As a proud member of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans issues are very important to me,” Emerson confided. “This is why our first clinical study is focusing on an issue that could help other Veterans. Clinical research is one way we can pay it forward.”

California Veterans interested in participating in cutting-edge research that could help other Veterans can read more about the study and join at www.veteransECS21study.com.

Photo by sydney Rae on Unsplash