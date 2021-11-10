Cannabis Earnings Scorecard $ACB $VFF — Cannabis Daily November 10, 2021
Today On Cannabis Daily, host Elliot Lane goes over this week's earnings and tells us which companies fell short and which ones excelled.
Lane covers the following public companies:
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX:CURLF)
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF)
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY)
- Goodness Growth Holdings (OTCQX:GDNSF)
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB)
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF)
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)
- TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF)
-
Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)
Hosted By: Elliot Lane
