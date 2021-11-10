Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Synendos Therapeutics, Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Palo Santo, Avicanna

Synendos Therapeutics Appoints CNS Experts To Advisory Board

Synendos Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on restoring the natural functioning of the endocannabinoid system to treat central nervous system disorders, recently announced the appointment of CNS experts to form its scientific advisory board.

Dr. Andrea Chicca, co-founder and CEO of the Basel, Switzerland-based company, called the move a "significant step for Synendos."

"We are delighted to have brought together a group of highly accomplished and experienced individuals whose knowledge and expertise will provide assured guidance as we advance our novel technology, targeting the brain's natural endocannabinoid system, to address unmet needs in the treatment of anxiety, mood, and stress-related disorders," Chicca said.

The newly formed scientific advisory board includes:

Karl-Heinz Altmann, a professor of pharmaceutical biology and chairman of the department of chemistry and applied biosciences at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and a co-founder of Tolremo Therapeutics. In addition, he serves on a number of scientific advisory boards and as a consultant to various pharmaceutical companies.

Anahita Bassir Nia, an addiction psychiatrist and assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale School of Medicine, Connecticut, USA, whose primary focus is on the endocannabinoid system in relation to stress, trauma and substance use disorders.

Graeme Bilbe, who is involved in advisory roles to public health institutions, universities and commercial organizations. Bilbe is a former research and development director and current scientific advisor at the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative.

Jürg Gertsch, a deputy and co-director of the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine at the University of Bern and a full professor of biochemistry and pharmaceutical biology.

Kirsten Müller-Vah, a professor of psychiatry at the Department of Psychiatry, Social Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the Hannover Medical School, Germany, and a specialist in both neurology and adult psychiatry.

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories Appoints New Board Members

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (OTC:RTSL) recently announced it has appointed Henry Punzi and Justin Suggs to serve on its board of directors.

Donal Schmidt, CEO of the Dallas-based company, said that the new additions represent "an important step" in its evolution.

"It also fulfills the important Nasdaq requirement of appointing independent Board members in order for us to up-list onto that major exchange," Schmidt continued.

Punzi, a respected clinician and researcher, currently serves as medical director of clinical trials at the Trinity Hypertension and Metabolic Institute, as well as an attending physician in the internal medicine department at Carrollton Regional Medical Center, both in Carrollton, Texas.

Suggs, a skilled professional focused on process management and revenue growth, has more than 27 years of professional management experience.

"We welcome both gentlemen to our Company and look forward to the benefit of their guidance," Schmidt added.

Psychedelic Investment Fund Palo Santo Announces Advisory Board

Palo Santo, a U.S.–based psychedelic investment fund, announced appointments to its advisory board on Monday.

Based in Chicago, the company appointed Charles D. Nichols, Ph.D., Dr. Julie Holland, Dr. John F. Greden, Dr. David Sherman and Gretchen Temeles, Ph.D., J.D., as advisory members.

"Our advisory board brings together some of the best minds in psychedelic medicine, providing Palo Santo with invaluable expertise that supports our fund and portfolio companies," Tim Schlidt, Palo Santo's co-founder and partner said. "These leaders bring an unparalleled depth of experience in psychedelic science, medicine, development, and law."

Nichols is a professor of pharmacology at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and the president-elect of the International Society for Research on Psychedelics, with over two decades of research experience.

Holland is a renowned psychiatrist and psychopharmacologist and a medical advisor to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), in addition to being a New York Times best-selling author.

Greden, a professor of psychiatry and clinical neurosciences at the University of Michigan, is the founder and executive director of the University of Michigan Depression Center, founding chair of the National Network of Depression Centers and research professor in the Michigan Neurosciences Institute.

Sherman is a world-renowned leader in the multidisciplinary field of drug discovery, natural products, synthetic chemistry and biosynthesis, who serves as the head of therapeutics discovery and development at the University of Michigan Psychedelic Collaborative. Sherman is a Hans W. Vahlteich professor of medicinal chemistry, professor of chemistry and professor of microbiology and immunology.

Temeles is an intellectual property attorney at Feldman Legal Advisors, PLLC, in New York City who brings extensive experience in counseling clients across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries.

Avicanna Looks For New CLO As Setu Purohit Steps Down

Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) recently announced that Setu Purohit is stepping down as president and chief legal officer of the company though he will continue as a member of the company's board of directors.

The Toronto-based company said it continues with its transitional plans as it evolves from a pre-revenue R&D stage company into a rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical company with global operations and sales.

"I would like to express my gratitude to Setu for his dedication to our shared vision and contributions to bringing Avicanna from a concept to a multi-national company over the past 5 years," Aras Azadian, the company's CEO said. "His belief in cannabinoid-based medicine and his ability to help navigate the stigmatized and emerging cannabis industry from a global perspective has helped form the company's platform."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash