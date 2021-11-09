Canada's Heritage Cannabis Expands Dried Flower And Pre-Roll Via Agreement With Violet Tourist

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF), a leading cannabis company offering innovative products to both the medical and recreational legal cannabis markets in Canada and the U.S, announced a definitive white label agreement with BRNT Ltd, an Alberta-based brand house and cannabis ancillary company that launched the top-performing dried flower and pre-roll Alberta brand, Violet Tourists.

Under the agreement, the Company will work with BRNT to immediately launch Violet Tourist branded cannabis 2.0 infused pre-roll in Alberta.

Over the course of the agreement, Heritage will aim to expand the distribution of the brand across Canada and will retain control of procurement & supply chain rights to fully operate the proven Alberta brand.

“We are thrilled to have executed this Agreement with BRNT as it provides us with control of a brand in Alberta that has proven its ability to capture the market in Canada’s second-largest market by revenue. Without a cash outlay or issuance of Heritage shares, we secure exclusive cannabis 2.0 rights to Violet Tourist branded products in Alberta and retain control to expand distribution of the brand across the Country and into cannabis 1.0 formats over the duration of the Agreement,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage.

BRNT CEO, Gage Gorda said, “During 2020, BRNT commenced a process to identify a new partner for our Violet Tourist branded products. We had serious inquiries from numerous LP’s in the country, including some of the largest, but none came close to the product offering capabilities, speed to market, depth of relationships with provincial buyers and most of all internal culture and leadership other than Heritage.”

Hexagon Bong And Other Products

BRNT and Heritage are also exploring a commercial agreement to launch a RAD and Pura Vida branded Hexagon bong, which will be available to consumers in both Canada and the United States.

BRNT’s patent-protected ceramic Hexagon bong was recently featured in Rolling Stone magazine as one of its Best Bongs of 2021.

BRNT launched Violet Tourist branded products in Alberta during December 2020 and have generated over $2.5 million in wholesale revenue attributed to the brand, reported Heritage in a press release. The company also said that at the end of August 2021, Violet Tourist was the #4 brand in the Alberta pre-roll segment (a category that commands approx. 26% of the overall cannabis market in Alberta) and held 4% of overall retail sales in the province since its launch in December 2020.

