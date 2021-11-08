QQQ
+ 0.24
398.36
+ 0.06%
BTC/USD
+ 2548.13
65821.72
+ 4.03%
DIA
+ 0.42
362.88
+ 0.12%
SPY
+ 0.35
468.18
+ 0.07%
TLT
-0.43
149.73
-0.29%
GLD
+ 0.61
169.24
+ 0.36%

GOP Lawmakers Present Cannabis Legalization Bill – Will This Move The Nation Closer To Federal Reform?

byNina Zdinjak
November 8, 2021 1:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GOP Lawmakers Present Cannabis Legalization Bill – Will This Move The Nation Closer To Federal Reform?

Finally, Republicans have released their marijuana legalization proposal

Between GOP lawmakers’ proposal on simple cannabis descheduling and extensive legislation offered by Democrats, the new draft legislation led by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) seems to fall somewhere in the middle, reports Marijuana Moment

The measure, titled the States Reform Act, is currently in a preliminary form although a final version is expected to be filed later in November.

Some cannabis advocates see the new proposal as a smart move because many don’t believe the Democrats’ far-reaching bill stands a chance of passing every chamber before being sent to President Biden to sign.

New Draft Highlights 

Some of the most important points of the new 116-page draft include:

  • Marijuana desecheduling on a federal level and being treated like alcohol;
  • 2.75% excise tax on cannabis sales, with revenue backing various grant programs;
  • The leading regulator for cannabis in terms of interstate commerce would be Treasury Dept's Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) responsible for some regulations. Though the FDA's authority would be restricted, it would not have more control over marijuana than it has over alcohol, except for medical cannabis;
  • Raw cannabis would fall under the agricultural commodity category, and therefore regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA);
  • Some people with non-violent cannabis-related crime records would be eligible for expungement;
  • Existing state-licensed marijuana operators would be grandfathered into the federal scheme;
  • While federal agencies could continue to drug test for cannabis, veterans would be safe from discriminations in federal hiring due to marijuana use; 
  • Doctors with Veterans Affairs (VA) would be specifically authorized to issue recommendations for medical cannabis for veterans.

While the new proposal is more modest than that of the Democrats, possibly making it more passable, the big question remains: Will President Joe Biden change his stance? So far, the President opposes the federal legalization of marijuana, supporting only decriminalization, legalizing medical use and leaving everything else up to states.

In any case, with a proposal from each party, it seems that some sort of federal marijuana reform is inevitable.

Photo: Courtesy of ElevenPhotographs via Unsplash

 

 

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Marijuana Research Bill For Veterans Gets Green Light Despite Biden Administration Objection

Marijuana Research Bill For Veterans Gets Green Light Despite Biden Administration Objection

With Veteran's Day just around the corner, a House committee passed legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to conduct clinical trials into the therapeutic potential of marijuana for military veterans. read more
Marijuana Reforms Reduce Racial Injustice, American Medical Association Study Reveals

Marijuana Reforms Reduce Racial Injustice, American Medical Association Study Reveals

Can marijuana legalization help reduce crime? It seems so. A new study published by the American Medical Association read more
It's Official: New York Bans Delta-8 THC Products, Allows Hemp Flower Sales

It's Official: New York Bans Delta-8 THC Products, Allows Hemp Flower Sales

The New York Cannabis Control Board (CCB) made it clear on Wednesday – controversial delta-8 THC products cannot be sold, though hemp flower is allowed. The clarification comes some eight months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo read more
Colorado Votes Down Cannabis Tax Increase Meant To Support Educational Programs

Colorado Votes Down Cannabis Tax Increase Meant To Support Educational Programs

A ballot measure that would impose higher taxes on cannabis in an effort to fund education programs in Colorado, was voted down in Tuesday's elections. Under the proposal that was denied, Colorado Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress (LEAP) program, low-and read more