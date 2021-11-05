$CGC Earnings, Veterans Initiatives From Leading Cannabis Companies — Cannabis Daily November 5, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Americans spent more money on Cannabis than they did on costumes and candy over Halloween weekend.

PAX Labs donates $20,000 to continue the fight for cannabis accessibility for military veterans.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill ending medical marijuana license ban for people with past convictions.

Companies on our watchlist today:

AFC Gamma(NASDAQ:AFCG)

MJ Holdings(OTCQB:MJNE)

TerrAscend(OTCQX:TRSSF)

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF)

NewLake Capital Partners(OTCQX:NLCP)

Greenlane Hldgs(NASDAQ:GNLN)

Verano Holdings(OTCQX:VRNOF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.