NewLake Capital Partners Loans $30 Million To PA Cannabis Cultivation Facility

byNina Zdinjak
November 5, 2021 1:22 pm
Cannabis-focused REIT NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) announced it has provided a nine-month senior secured loan to Hero Diversified Associates, Inc. (“HDAI”), which owns a state-licensed grower and processor of medical marijuana in Pennsylvania.

Collateral for the loan includes a first-lien mortgage on the cultivation and processing facility located in Erie, PA., as well as other assets of HDAI. The loan is structured to convert to a twenty-year sale leaseback, unless a specific provision in the loan agreement is satisfied prior to August 1, 2022.

“We are excited to partner with HDAI, providing capital to support the continued growth of their business,” David Weinstein, CEO of NewLake Capital Partners stated. “Our structured approach was tailored to meet HDAI’s needs and afforded HDAI with financial flexibility.”

Price Action

NewLake Capital Partners’ shares were trading 0.17% lower at $28.95 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash

