Green Organic Dutchman Partners With Acosta Canada To Increase National Market Share

byJelena Martinovic
November 5, 2021 11:10 am
Cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Acosta Canada Corp for exclusive and dedicated sales representation of its adult recreational cannabis brands in key provinces across Canada.

Based in Toronto, the company reported that it's moving away from a syndicated sales model to enable scaled growth with a dedicated sales force through greater product education, market penetration and distribution for its TGOD, Highly Dutch Organic and Ripple brand portfolios in the British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Newfoundland

markets.

Gayle Duncan, TGOD's chief growth officer said she expects to see stronger product distribution at the retail level in the future.

"Acosta is a proven sales resource behind the most recognized leading brands which they represent to top retailers across Canada and the U.S.," Duncan explained. "By leveraging their significant expertise in recruiting, training, and managing a dedicated force, we will optimize our engagement with retail budtenders and store managers, provide increased sales, merchandising, and marketing support, and simply bring better value to them with minimal disruption to their operations," 

In addition, the company also added a regional manager role for Quebec and Atlantic Canada to its team and named a regional manager in Calgary to support its presence in western Canada. 

TGOD's product portfolio offers a wide array of categories, strains, potency and formats, including recently launched Organic Sugar Bush Sativa and Organic Maple Kush Indica Flowers, Highly Dutch Marrakech Gold Blond Hash as well as rapid-dissolving Ripple Quicksticks.

"TGOD and Acosta's shared values and focus on delivering growth make this new partnership an exciting one for delivering unified value to TGOD's industry partners through our dedicated team of TGOD representatives," said Bill Ivany, president of Acosta Canada.

More recent news from TGOD:

TGODF Price Action

TGOD's shares traded 2.42% lower at $0.137 per share at the time of writing, Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

