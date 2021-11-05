The Hype Of Crypto And Cannabis Continues: Join Crypto Cannabis Club And Send Your NFTs To Work In The Greenhouse

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

Cannabis and cryptocurrencies? In recent times, the world of cryptocurrencies has been expanding towards new limits, including a mixture of art galleries with crypto; NBA superstars joining the NFT world, and video games like Axie Infinity and Plant Versus Undead.

Now Crypto Cannabis Club, the main hub for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and cannabis connoisseurs has arrived.

What is Crypto Cannabis Club all about?

At Crypto Cannabis Club there are NFTokers, a collection of 10,000 unique NFT avatars found on the Ethereum blockchain.

Owning an NFToker is the only requirement needed to access the Club.

And how do you acquire an NFToker? You have to buy it in a secondary market, as their collection of 10 thousand avatars sold out in 8 days.

In addition to spectacular aesthetics, NFTokers avatars have hidden attributes that boost their abilities in the Crypto Cannabis Cup, the digital cannabis cultivation competition that takes place in this universe.

The winners of the competition receive real-world cannabis-related prizes as well as NFTs.

But, what skills are needed to earn a title in the cup?

In addition to your avatar's skills, knowledge about growing cannabis in the real world will help improve your odds of winning and becoming the best grower in the blockchain. At the same time, you can redeem tokenized digital cannabis plants (called NFTokin).

In summary, the creators of the Club seek to incentivize the growth of the community by allowing users to do the following things: