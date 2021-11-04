Cannabis Global's Shares Up, Announces Research Into Psychedelic Mushroom Infusions In Food & Beverage

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCPK: CBGL) released information Thursday on its research and development into psychedelic mushrooms,

entheogenic plants and the process of infusing active ingredients into foods and beverages.

"Our emphasis is on both direct infusion of the fungus and plant materials, and on extracting the active ingredients," Cannabis Global Inc CEO, Arman Tabatabaei stated. "We have seen strong success in both methods and have used both to infuse a variety of ingredients.”

Los Angeles-based Cannabis Global reported that most of its development efforts have centered on masking the strong taste of mushroom extracts and entheogenic plants. It is utilizing dual extraction technologies with water and food-grade ethanol rather than stronger non-food-grade solvents that require extensive purging to meet California's testing standards. The dual extractions are emulsified using the all-natural processes developed by the company for cannabis edibles.

"We are hopeful about the possible passage of Senator Scott Wiener's (D-San Francisco) Senate Bill 519 in California, which would allow us to move forward with our research and development, and possible commercialization of psychedelics-infused food and beverage products,” Tabatabaei continued. “Once legalized, we foresee possible licensing opportunities for our existing infusion technologies, and the marketing of pre-made psychedelic containing emulsions, and emulsions containing both psychedelics and cannabinoid, with food and beverage brands. We are also especially excited about moving beyond ordinary THC with these combinations through the inclusion of rare cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and Cannabinol (CBN)."

Price Action

Cannabis Global’s shares were trading 6.52% higher at $0.0098 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash