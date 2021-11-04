Eaze Co-Founder Launches Smokable Light Cannabis Line Via 'Country' Brand

Eaze co-founder Jamie Feaster’s new brand Country announced Wednesday that their second product – Win the Day – is expanding to retailers throughout California. Along with Green Street co-founder, Rama Mayo, and backing from Gary Vaynerchuk and Justin Kan, the team has introduced the first smokable, light cannabis line into a market currently dominated by brands optimizing for THC concentration.

"Cannabis today is, on average, four times stronger than it was in 1995 — but we've seen with the expansion of low-dose edibles and beverages that folks are also looking for a lighter experience," Country CEO Jamie Feaster stated. "We want Country to bring social, productive cannabis mainstream."

As low-dose products have dramatically increased market share, recent data reports that 46% of cannabis sales remain attributed to flower purchases. Feaster and his team evaluated the modern cannabis market and saw a gap between the social element of smokable cannabis and the evolving consumer preference for lower-dose experiences.

Products Details

The brand's first two releases – Good Neighbor & Win the Day – are crafted for every day, anytime use.

The brand's first release – "Good Neighbor" – is a crafted 1:1 blend of two heirloom strains: an uplifting Jack Herer sativa for a motivating effect, and a calming ACDC CBD.

Second in the brand's line-up is "Win the Day"– titled for its motivating, energizing effects. Whole flower pre-rolls are a 1:2 blend of CBD-rich Pineapple Tonic & THC-forward Watermelon Rancher, intended for a weekend hike, a home game tailgate or a long outdoor run.

The team also plans to release product-branded capsule collections in collaboration with their Art Director, contemporary artist Matt McCormick.

"In this rapidly growing industry, intentionality in brand and product is critical," Vaynerchuk said. "With the first 'light cannabis' blend, this team is creating a category to expand the market — just like Miller did with light beer. The potential is endless."

Country can be found on Eaze and select retailers throughout California.

Photo: Courtesy of Country