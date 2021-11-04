QQQ
+ 2.89
390.29
+ 0.74%
BTC/USD
-555.33
62341.15
-0.88%
DIA
-0.11
361.67
-0.03%
SPY
+ 1.63
463.09
+ 0.35%
TLT
+ 0.91
144.66
+ 0.63%
GLD
+ 2.07
163.70
+ 1.25%

Cannabis REIT IIP Reports Q3 Revenue Growth 57% YoY, 28% Higher Dividends

byNina Zdinjak
November 4, 2021 10:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis REIT IIP Reports Q3 Revenue Growth 57% YoY, 28% Higher Dividends

Cannabis-focused REIT Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) released its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday with total revenue of around $53.9 million, up by 57% year-over-year from $34.3 million. The increase was driven primarily by the acquisition and leasing of new properties, in addition to contractual rental escalations and amendments at certain properties.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Rental revenues reached $1.4 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same quarter of 2020;
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders amounted to $29.8 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.88 million, or $0.87 per diluted share in the same period a year ago;
  • Diluted funds from operations and per diluted share were $42.5 million and $1.62 million, respectively;
  • At the end of the reporting period, on September 30, IIP held around $127.3 million in cash and equivalents and approximately $554.4 million in short-term investments, totaling approximately $681.7 million.

Subsequent Activities And Business Updates

  • On October 15, IIP paid a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share to shareholders of record as of September 20, representing an approximately 28% increase over the third quarter 2020’s dividend;
  • From July 1 through November, the company made five acquisitions for properties located in California, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri and New York, and executed four lease amendments to provide additional improvement allowances at properties located in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts and Michigan;
  • Through these transactions, the company established new tenant relationships with Calyx Peak, Inc. and Gold Flora, LLC, while expanding existing relationships with 4Front Ventures (OTCQX:FFNTF), Ascend Wellness Holdings (OTCQX:AAWH), Goodness Growth Holdings
  • (OTCQX:GDNSF), Green Peak Industries LLC (Skymint), Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC:HRVSF) (a subsidiary of Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), Holistic Industries, Inc. (Holistic) and Temescal Wellness of Massachusetts, LLC.

Price Action

Innovative Industrial Properties’ shares were trading 3.05% higher at $268 per share during Thursday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Matteo Paganelli on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Penny Stocks REIT Small Cap Small Business Markets Real Estate

Related Articles

Cannabis Credit Tracker: The Market Is Pricing Debt Efficiently

Cannabis Credit Tracker: The Market Is Pricing Debt Efficiently

The Viridian Cannabis Credit Tracker uses 11 financial and market variables to rank each company on four factors that we believe are good indicators of credit quality: Liquidity, Leverage, Profitability, and Size. The model synthesizes these variables into an overall credit score. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Dosist, Lantern, Hollister, Ascend Wellness, Volunteer Botanicals

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Dosist, Lantern, Hollister, Ascend Wellness, Volunteer Botanicals

Dosist Appoints Marie Dacyshyn As President & CMO read more
PharmaCann Announces Merger With Colorado Operator LivWell As It Considers IPO

PharmaCann Announces Merger With Colorado Operator LivWell As It Considers IPO

Vertically integrated cannabis company PharmaCann Inc. announced on Tuesday that it is acquiring LivWell Holdings, Inc. Though PharmaCann did not reveal the terms of the agreement with the Colorado-based multi-state cannabis cultivator and retailer, the company said the combined entity will operate roughly 60 dispens read more
Outperforming Cannabis Stocks Without Federal Legislation: These Top MSO Picks Will Surprise You

Outperforming Cannabis Stocks Without Federal Legislation: These Top MSO Picks Will Surprise You

As mentioned last week, we feel federal cannabis legislation is unlikely to come this year with a more realistic timeframe for legislation being next Summer or Fall when Democrats have a better sense of where they will stand coming out of the mid-term elections. read more