Minority Cannabis Entrepreneurs In Virginia Get Their Own Bootcamp: What You Need To Know

Virginia Minority Cannabis Coalition (VMCC), a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that empowers Black and Brown communities to become shareholders in the cannabis industry, has opened applications for its ‘Fall 2021 Cannabis Entrepreneur Boot Camp.’ The four-week boot camp will start on Saturday, November 6, 2021, and provides entrepreneurs an accelerated leg-up in what will be one of the newest and most exciting industries in Virginia.

“The cannabis industry has made a lot of promises of righting the wrongs of the past for communities of color, and with this boot camp, we are helping ensure those promises come to fruition,” said VMCC Founder Paul McLean. “VMCC is made up of small business owners in Virginia who want to see people, families, and communities of color create generational wealth with cannabis. We think we can help entrepreneurs turn their ideas and dreams into real cannabis businesses that can create positive change in their communities.”

The boot camp provides:

a step-by-step playbook to create a successful business plan,

connections to help run your business,

support to finance your new business, and most importantly

a community support network of like-minded people.

The boot camp is meant for someone who:

has been impacted by a cannabis arrest or conviction,

is directly related to someone who has had cannabis-related justice involvement,

has spent 3 of the last 5 years in an area with high unemployment levels, low-income levels, and/or high poverty,

has graduated from a historically black college or university (HBCU) located in the Commonwealth,

has been in the legacy market and wants a legal business, or

wants to start their own business.

Applications can be submitted on a rolling basis at Fall 2021 Cannabis Entrepreneur Boot Camp.

About Virginia Minority Cannabis Coalition (VMCC)

The Virginia Minority Cannabis Coalition (VMCC), headquartered in Newport News, is a pioneering 501(c)4 nonprofit organization founded in 2021 that empowers Black and Brown communities to become shareholders in the cannabis industry. The company promotes economic empowerment through equitable ownership, employment, and purposeful reallocation of tax revenue in all sectors of Virginia's regulated cannabis industry. The Virginia Minority Cannabis Coalition is now offering cannabis industry educational boot camps for entrepreneurs most impacted by the war on drugs. For more information, visit http://vmccequity.org.

