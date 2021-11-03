These Fruit-Shaped Cannabis Pipes Are As Mesmerizing And Refined As They Are Mouth Watering

Flower by Edie Parker, a brand featuring luxury cannabis and smoking accessories, just launched a new line of fruit pipes.

Well, it's more like borosilicate glass pipes shaped like fruits. But you get the point: these pipes are as fun as they are beautiful and refined. Add the orange, cherry and grape pipes to your collection, then display them together for the ultimate high-concept fruit bowl.

“At Flower by Edie Parker, we love romanticizing the little things in life and cannabis is one of them. We wanted to go bigger with this launch and really give folks something to talk about,” Brett Heyman, founder of Flower by Edie Parker told Benzinga. “By enlarging our traditional pipes, we continue to encourage our customers to be loud and proud about their love for the plant. What better way than a high-concept fruit bowl as a centerpiece that also serves as an after (or before) dinner treat?!”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.