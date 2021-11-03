Canopy Growth Launches First Single 10mg THC Gummy In Canada & Lemon-Lime THC Beverage

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) announced Wednesday the launch of two new product offerings from its Deep Space brand – Limon Splashdown and Deep Space XPRESS. Limon Splashdown, the new 10mg THC-infused lemon-lime beverage is an addition to the brand’s original cola flavor, while Deep Space XPRESS is the company’s first single 10mg THC gummy offering in Canada.

The Smiths Falls, Ontario-based cannabis company highlighted that 10mg THC beverages account for 45% of total infused-beverage sales in Canada, while Deep Space original cola is currently a top 5 overall infused-beverage SKU in the Canadian recreational cannabis market.

The cannabis-infused gummy market continues to grow, accounting for more than 71% of all edibles purchased in the U.S., which is why the company continues to focus on innovation within the category. Its first single 10mg THC-infused gummy in the Canadian market, offering maximum legal potency per gummy, Deep Space XPRESS will be available in both the original Deep Space cola and Limon Splashdown flavors.

“Since its launch in 2020, Deep Space has quickly become a beloved beverage brand. We are excited to introduce additional flavours and formats that deliver the potency and pucker power that Deep Space is known for,” Tara Rozalowsky, vice president of Beverages and Edibles stated. “We are proud to launch our first ever 10mg Deep Space XPRESS gummies in Canada, which uniquely positions Canopy to capture market share as consumers look for products that deliver on both great taste and desired effect.”

The new products will be available for purchase nationally via legal recreational cannabis retail locations and e-commerce channels.

More recent news from Canopy Growth:

Martha Stewart And Canopy Growth's CBD Holiday Sweets, New Flavors And Limited-Edition

EXCLUSIVE: Wana's Nancy Whiteman Speaks Out After $300M Canopy Growth Buyout

Canopy Growth's BioSteel Becomes Official Sports Drink Of The Miami HEAT

Change Your Mood with a Quick Hit: Canopy Growth Launches whisl, First-Ever CBD Vape

Price Action

Canopy Growth’s shares were trading 1.84% higher at $13.31 per share on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash