B-Real Of Cypress, HillLeaf Mobile Launch Weed-Themed Video Game 'B-Real Monster Buds'

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX:LEAF) )OTCQB: LEMLF), a Canada-based free-to-play mobile game group, along with its subsidiary, LDRLY Games Inc., announced on Tuesday the worldwide launch of their next free-to-play mobile title, B-Real Monster Buds, released in collaboration with DGT Enterprise LLC.

The game is authentically represented by B-Real’s licensed music, style, voice and the 420 culture.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with B-Real and DGT Enterprise Ltd. on this game,” said Darcy Taylor, CEO of LEAF Mobile. “Between B-Real’s fascinating lifestyle and LDRLY’s experience making the world’s most successful cannabis-themed mobile games, players are in for a truly amazing experience.”

B-Real, hip-hop legend from Cypress Hill is also totally pleased.

“I am really excited about the game, it’s off the chain. The graphics are dope, the schematics of the game as well. The content itself, your abilities while playing this game – you are going to be blown away by it,” he said.

Players can join this epic, new idle game and work with B-Real in becoming the top dog in growing his pot business empire. Players can invest profits to expand their grow operation, join hands with some awesome characters and become part of the ‘Insane Asylum’.

Inspired by the real B-Real’s actual life and business, the game has a distinctive and authentic look new to idle games, including sound and visual effects curated for the mobile gaming space. Players will explore different settings and environments throughout their journey. In the first 25 episodes, the stories will take players through 1300+ panels of “comic book” art.

Game Features

● Grow, cultivate and upgrade your INSANE strains + make a TON of (in-game) cash

● Collect cards + get those customers NOW!

● Collect and hire some of the coolest game characters

● Take down Dr Potassio and grab the throne of the finest pot-botanist

● Help B-Real discover his alter ego – Dr Greenthumb and relive all the adventures

● Find friends on Facebook and grow the best buds with your best buds

● Level up to unlock new events

And, keep your eyes peeled as some of B-Real’s favorite guests and friends will make limited-time appearances during in-game events.

LEAF Mobile, by the way, has created some of the most popular and innovative IP mobile games around, including: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It’s Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile, Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money, RuPaul’s Drag Race Superstar and the soon to be released, The Office: Somehow We Manage.

Lee Benzinga Cannabis en español: