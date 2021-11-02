Molson Coors, HEXO, Truss & Two Roots Collaborate: New Cannabis-Infused Drink Headed For The Shelves

Two Roots Beverage Co. announced Tuesday it will provide Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between brewer Molson Coors Beverage Co. (NYSE:TAP) and HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO), with a non-alcoholic beer for its newly launched brand Bedfellows Liquid Arts.

As the first collaborative brand in the Truss portfolio, Bedfellows Liquid brings consumers of legal age carefully crafted cannabis beverages, including Bedfellows Haus Mates and Bedfellows Indie Pals, which will be available this month in cannabis stores and authorized online retailers across Canada.

Lori Hatcher, head of marketing at Truss Beverage Co., said that while creating the Bedfellows brand, the company's team was "inspired by the notion of two unlikely partners coming together to bring something entirely new and unexpected to the Cannabis infused beverage category."

Maikel van de Mortel, chief marketing and revenue officer at Two Roots Beverage Co. added that right now is the perfect moment to release the beverage.

"Now more than ever, consumers are looking for alternative adult beverage options to socialize and relax," van de Mortel said. "Like Truss, we are dedicated in our pursuit to deliver a premium beverage experience, which has resulted in the winning of many prestigious national and international awards for our portfolio of brands."

Earlier this year, Truss Beverage launched a lineup of new CBD and THC products.

In 2020, Molson Coors and HEXO expanded their collaboration by forming another joint venture dubbed Truss CBD US to focus on producing non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages for the Colorado market. The brand debuted in the U.S. CBD market in January, with the launch of Veryvell, a new line of sparkling CBD water and non-alcoholic CBD beverage.

The company's former president and CEO, Scott Cooper, who was recently appointed to serve as CEO of HEXO, said back then that he was "delighted with the reception to the portfolio to date."

Photo: Courtesy of Karolina Grabowska from Pexels