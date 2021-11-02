Delta 9 Cannabis Posts Q3 Revenue Guidance: What Cannabis Investors Need To Know
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) said this week that it anticipates achieving $15.1 million and $15.4 million in revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $13.1 million for the same period last year.
In addition, for the nine months ending Sept. 30, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company expects revenue to amount between $45 million and $45.3 million, compared to $37.9 million for the same period of 2020.
The company will post its third-quarter results on Monday, Nov 15., before the market opens, with the conference call taking place at 9:00 a.m., the same day.
Delta 9 Cannabis’ previous quarter marked the seventh consecutive quarter of positive EBITDA, totaling CA$1.2 million ($969,503), leading to a loss per share of CA$0.01. The revenue for the period amounted to CA$16.75 million.
The cannabis company recently entered into a supply partnership agreement with VIVO’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited and ABcann Medicinals Inc.
Under the deal, VIVO agreed to buy and list a selection of Delta 9 cannabis dried flower products for sale directly to Canna Farms’ nearly 20,000 active medical clients across Canada.
In addition, VIVO’s medical clients will have the opportunity to purchase Delta 9 cannabis products directly on VIVO’s Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace.
DLTNF Price Action
Delta 9’s shares traded 1.75% lower at $0.31 per share after the bell on Tuesday.
Photo: Courtesy of Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.
