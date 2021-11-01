Growing Hemp On Government-Owned Land? One Connecticut Cultivator Is Doing It

Easton Grows, a licensed hemp producer leading a pilot program for regenerative farming and sustainability in Connecticut, has officially become the state’s first hemp producer to cultivate on land owned by the municipality.

“To be an early mover in Connecticut’s evolving hemp industry means a lot. My partners and I set out on this endeavor with the Town of Easton as a force behind education, health and wellness, and land preservation,” said Griff Conti, a founding member and partner of Easton Grows.

“We believe Easton Grows and the hemp we cultivate will be the driving force behind preserving this beautiful land in a farming community that needs an economic lift to keep it flourishing. Hopefully, this inspires other states to follow in our footsteps and be more open about incorporating this crop into communities to help foster growth in all aspects,” Conti added.

Easton Grows launched as a pilot program in partnership with the Town of Easton, Connecticut. The project originated with a goal of providing a place for local farmers to come together and learn hands-on how to sustainably farm the hemp crop with the intention of commercialization. Through its community-driven initiatives, Easton Grows is designed to become a cultivation center, healing garden and destination for agrotherapy.

Easton Grows is leasing a one-acre plot of land through the Town of Easton, where 20% of Easton Grows’ profits are donated to be reinvested back into the community. Rooted in agriculture and education, the company’s growers have been performing hand-trimming demonstrations daily at Franny's of Westport, CT in an effort to familiarize the community with the plant and how it all starts.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

Courtesy photo.