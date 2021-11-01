QQQ
These Three Michigan-Based Cannabis Cultivators Received Nearly $6M In Funding In October

byJavier Hasse
November 1, 2021 12:55 pm
These Three Michigan-Based Cannabis Cultivators Received Nearly $6M In Funding In October

Seed To Sale Funding recently closed a trio of transactions for Michigan-based, privately-owned cannabis cultivation facilities: Bangor-based Sterling Heights Holdings ($2.9 million), Nunica-based Trivium Cannabis ($1.9 million) and Legendary Leaf Holdings ($1 million).

When completed, these projects will add over 50,000 square feet of indoor canopy to the state’s growing cannabis industry. The projects will be online in the first quarter of 2022. 

The three facilities, which are independent of each other with respect to ownership, are all owned by Michigan-based entrepreneurs with experienced management teams.

“We are so pleased to have assisted these three groups of entrepreneurs in investing in Michigan’s cannabis industry.  Since we are also based in Michigan, it’s especially sweet” said Judy Rinkus, Seed To Sale Funding’s CEO and founder. She also emphasized that Seed To Sale Funding can place loan transactions throughout the United States. 

With these three recent transactions, Seed To Sale Funding has topped $50 million in investments since its inception in 2019.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

