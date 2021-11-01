Ayurcann Revenue: Ten-Fold Increase In 2021, Reaches $7.6M, Net Loss Drops 33%

Canadian cannabis extraction company Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE:AYUR) (FSE: 3ZQ0) reported its financial and operating results on Friday for the year ending June 30, 2021, reporting 1,149% year-over-year in revenue to CA$7.63 million ($6.16 million).

In addition to record revenue, the Toronto-based company revealed substantial growth in operating income which amounted to CA$2.16 million for the period, representing an increase of 440% over the fiscal year 2020 and representing gross margins of roughly 60%.

FY 2021 Financial Highlights

Net comprehensive loss was CA$404,848 , down from CA$604,560 for the year ended June 30, 2020.

, down from CA$604,560 for the year ended June 30, 2020. Basic and diluted loss per share was CA$0.005 versus CA$0.01 in the last year.

versus CA$0.01 in the last year. The company had approximately CA$6.68 in total assets and CA$725,016 of cash and cash equivalents on hand in 2021, compared to CA$1.53 million and CA$22,444, respectively, in 2020.

on hand in 2021, compared to CA$1.53 million and CA$22,444, respectively, in 2020. Total liabilities climbed to nearly CA$2 million in 2021 from CA$861,186 in 2020.

from CA$861,186 in 2020. "We are thrilled to see our revenues growing consistently," Igal Sudman, CEO of Ayurcann, said. "We are confident that we will continue securing additional supply and manufacturing agreements with top-tier customers across the country, thereby helping grow our top-line revenues while maintaining healthy margins."

FY 2021 Operational Highlights

Signed multiple agreements with international brands to manufacture and distribute , including Innocan Pharma from Israel, Green Bee Botanicals from California and Her Highness in New York.

, including Innocan Pharma from Israel, Green Bee Botanicals from California and Her Highness in New York. Signed a supply agreement into Saskatchewan with NDC and shipped its Fuego vapes and Vida tinctures to retailers.

Entered into license agreements with Alberta AGLC for the Fuego vapes.

Entered into supply agreement into Ontario for the Fuego vapes and its topicals GLOW.

Signed a supply agreement into Manitoba for its Fuego vapes and Vida tinctures.

Launched Ayurcann Marketplace, the marketplace for medical cannabis access in Canada.

Signed medical education agreement with multiple clinics to engage with over 10,000 patients.

Sold THC and CBD distillate containing over 1 billion milligrams of cannabinoids into the Canadian market.

Completed the buildout of Phase 2 expansion in the Pickering facility, thus increasing production capacity to 300,000kg of processing and up to 3 million fill product co-manufacturing for vapes, tinctures and topical per year.

Debuted on the Canadian Securities Exchange in April 2021 and listed on the Frankfurt Exchange in August 2021.

More recent news from Ayurcann:

Photo: Courtesy of Ayurcann Holdings Corp.