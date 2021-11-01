IGC Posts Q2 Results, Reveals Promising Results From Clinical Trial Of THC-Drug For Alzheimer's Symptoms

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (AMEX: IGC) reported its financial results Friday for the three months ended September 30, 2021, with revenue of $56,000, compared to $125,000 in the same period of 2020. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company noted that revenues in both quarters were primarily derived from its Life Sciences segment, which involved sales of products such as lotion, gummies and alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Q2 Financial Highlights

Net loss for the quarter amounted to $4.3 million or $0.08 per share versus a net loss of $1.65 million or $0.04 per share in the same quarter of the prior year;

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to around $4.1 million second quarter of 2021, from $1.48 million in a corresponding period of 2020;

Research and development expenses were $276,000, compared to $219,000 in the second quarter of the previous year;

Q2 Operational Milestones

On September 7, 2021, the company announced the completion of its Phase 1 clinical trial on IGC’s tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) based investigational new drug, IGC-AD1, intended to alleviate certain symptoms of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease . Based on this study and subject to FDA concurrence, the cannabis-based investigational drug IGC-AD1 was generally safe and well-tolerated by the Alzheimer’s trial participants. The company is preparing an INDA submission to the FDA for a Phase 2/3 trial for the use of IGC-AD1 to address symptoms associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

On September 17, it filed a provisional patent application (IGC-513) with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for addressing Neuropsychiatric Symptoms associated with dementia using a dosing pattern of IGC-AD1 that was employed in the recently completed Phase 1 Alzheimer's trial.

On October 5, 2021, the company received a Good Manufacturing Practice certificate for its hemp processing facility in Vancouver Washington where it manufactures tinctures, lotions, gummies and other topical and consumable products.

During the six months ended September 30, 2021, the company raised approximately $4.1 million in net proceeds from the issuance of equity stock. It had entered an "at the market" offering under a sales agreement entered on January 13, 2021 with The Benchmark Company, LLC for the issuance and sale of up to $75 million of the company's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share.

Price Action

India Globalization Capital’s shares were trading 0.71% lower at $1.39 per share during Monday’s pre-market session.

Photo: Courtesy of Robina Weermeijer on Unsplash