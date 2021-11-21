12 Of The Most Popular Cannabis Strains, According To Weedmaps

By Weedmaps' Dante Jordan, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis.

When it comes to cannabis, “what's the best weed?” is one of the most asked questions of all time. Truth is there is no answer because weed is such an individualistic experience. Whatever cannabis strains make your body feel great may make someone else's head hurt; just like whatever cannabis strains make you feel sleepy could make someone else feel energized.

Though the best weed will forever be subjective, the popularity of weed strains is answerable through data and cultural impact. Here are the 12 most popular cannabis strains on the Weedmaps Strains platform, our database of strain information, including genetics and growing conditions, top reported effects and flavors, and retailers carrying strains near you.

Did your favorite make the list?

OG Kush

OG Kush is the world-famous California legend that was first propagated in Florida but popularized in Los Angeles. It has a complex mix of sour, skunky and citrus aromas and flavors, thanks to its myrcene, limonene and caryophyllene terpenes. While its flavors are well-known, the effects are what really made OG Kush famous.

OG Kush is the original hybrid with potent, heavy and long-lasting effects that leave you super stoned, yet not exactly stuck on the couch. Many of the strains we love today come from OG Kush, whether they be crosses or phenotypes, including Kosher Kush, Triangle Kush and SFV OG.

Pineapple Express

Recently, Seth Rogen confirmed the strain Pineapple Express didn't exist until they made the movie, so there's your chicken and egg.

There are plenty of strains with all kinds of genetics being sold as Pineapple Express these days. The most-known variation is from G13 Labs, who crossed Trainwreck and Hawaiian to produce a cannabis cultivar with citrus and tropical flavors, backed by a Kushy earthiness (you can thank Trainwreck for that one).

The high gets you high and a little in your head, but overall you're just stoned and happy.

AK-47

AK-47 is one of those super popular strains that people don't know too much information about, other than the buds are usually dense and flooded with orange hairs. The lineage is thought to be a mix of Colombian, Mexican, Thai and Afghani genetics. One of those under-the-radar popular strains, you know?

Regardless of where and how we got AK-47, the high is well-known for being strong, long-lasting, and mentally stimulating.

Blue Dream

Blue Dream is the single most well-known cannabis strain in the world. So much so that there are various genetics and strains that claim to be the real BD. With that in mind, the majority of us know Blue Dream as a cross between a Haze and a Blueberry.

The lovers of Blue Dream champion its sweet flavor and mood-boosting effects that make it the perfect example of a feel-good cannabis strain. It's reported mood-boosting and head effects are so widespread they have made their way into the mainstream.

Gelato

Gelato came out of nowhere and set the game ablaze years ago. It's the most viewed strain on Weedmaps Strains. Californians especially love it. Named after the dessert, this strain has a variety of flavors. Some cultivars are grapey and gassy; some are berry and earthy; some are just straight-up sweet and floral.

Regardless of how your Gelato smells, those potent effects are coming through and fast. Most people reserve Gelato for the latter parts of the day due to its ability to couch-lock you for a few hours.

Green Crack

While there's no doubting the popularity of Green Crack, it may come as a surprise that it's the second most viewed strain on Weedmaps Strains.

Green Crack is one of those cultivars that people always suggest for daytime consumption because of its cerebral effects. It usually hits you with an “Oh, HELLO, yup, I'm up” kind of high. The buds are pretty with light green and orange colors and the aroma is usually sour and citrusy.

Purple Haze

Purple Haze is one of the strains that people who don't even smoke know about, largely thanks to the namesake song and 60s psychedelic culture.

Thankfully, it's such a great bud that it deserves to be celebrated for its influence in weed culture.

The high is potently relaxing, exactly like the experience people attribute to any substance with this name — thanks to Jimi Hendrix.

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel, also known as Sour D, Sour Dies or East Coast Sour Diesel, is another strain that has surpassed cannabis culture and is now known in general pop culture. The name comes from its sour and citrus flavor. The diesel kicks in on the aroma when you squeeze the buds, but overall this strain is more lemony and earthy than gassy.

Sour Diesel lineage is thought to be Chemdog 91 and Skunk, though there are now so many Sour Diesel strains on the market that there's truly no telling if what you're buying is the true Sour.

Effects-wise, people seek out Sour Diesel to help propel them through the day. Many say it's energIzing and focusing, others say it's calming and euphoric.

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake is one of the more popular strains of the new age. Thank Seed Junky for that.

Wedding Cake is named for having a sweet and dough-like flavor and thick smoke. It coats your mouth, leaving a lasting aftertaste that hits exactly like a slice of vanilla-flavored cake. Though the aroma holds strong, the flavor falls through with more earthy and floral notes than sweet icing when you smoke it.

Wedding Cake is a high THC strain with content usually averaging around 20 percent or better. Effects come on slow, starting in the head before gradually hitting the body with a floaty feeling. Wedding Cake is the definition of being on Cloud 9.

Biscotti

Another in the line of sweet, cookie-focused strains is Biscotti, the third most viewed strain in our lineup. Biscotti is a Cookies cross of GSC, Gelato #25 and South Florida OG with a sweet and buttery aroma.

Truthfully, Biscotti looks and smells great, but the effects are a little middle of the road. You'll be stoned, but it'll be mostly in the head, which isn't what you'd expect from a brand that's known for producing heavy hitters like Runtz and Gary Payton.

Kush Mints

Kush Mints is fairly new to the world of strains, and because of that, there isn't much information about it. All that's known is that it was bred by Seed Junky, who gave us Wedding Cake, so you already know it's some fire.

Kush Mints is said to have a strong minty flavor and produces relaxed and calming effects.

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit is one of the tastiest strains out there. It has a mix of tropical, berry, fruity and slightly gassy flavors. It almost like pouring out the blue bag of Skittles into a rolling paper and lighting up. No, better yet, it's like smoking a glass of Berry Medley V8 Splash.

Forbidden Fruit was bred by crossing Tangie and Cherry Pie, and if you can find it as a concentrate, definitely snatch it up for one of the most terpene-forward weed experiences possible. Cannabis flavors get no better than this.

