California's Golden Gate Park: Autumn Brands Farm-to-Festival GrassLands Cannabis Experience All Weekend

The Outside Lands Festival is taking place in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, on October 29, 30, and 31st, 2021. The music festival’s headliners include The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lizzo, and many more performers. The total experience at Golden Gate Park includes many “Lands'' exploring cannabis, food, drinks and art.

GrassLands is a curated cannabis experience taking place within the festival grounds. This 21+ experience is a way of celebrating, educating and integrating cannabis products into our daily lives, say organizers.

In addition to live music, comedy & equity talks, Autumn Brands will be at the 3-day gathering offering an interactive experience to visitors.

Autumn Brands’ family farm began in Holland more than a century ago, and today, sixth-generation farmers apply the same expertise they garnered in growing the world’s finest tulips to now producing pure and potent strains of cannabis in sunny, coastal Santa Barbara County. The farm is proud to be 50 percent woman-owned and free of pesticides thanks to the contributions of California's native ladybugs.

Autumn Brands Farm-to-Festival At The GrassLands Cannabis Cultivation Experience

Visitors can learn more about the farm's modern artisanal approach to sustainable cannabis cultivation and how they raise their crops free of dangerous sprays and insecticides.

"Cannabis has always been enjoyed at concerts and music festivals amongst friends but now it’s showcased and allows consumers to learn more about this incredible plant and California brands. Autumn Brands is thrilled to be a part of such an incredible event, share our story, sell our products and meet like-minded people,” Autumn Brands CFO and co-founder Autumn Shelton told Benzinga.

"The stigma around Cannabis continues but the more opportunities for education and events where Cannabis is honored is a giant leap in the right direction," Shelton added.

Details for the Autumn Brands Farm-to-Festival at GrassLands: GrassLands Town Square. Friday, 10/29, through Sunday, 10/31, 2pm – 5pm. Golden Gate Park, SF, CA.