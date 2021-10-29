Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Cresco, Trulieve, Jushi, Halo Collective, Verano, Josephine & Billie's

Cresco Opens Two New Stores In Florida, 39th And 40th Nationwide

Over the past week, vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) has expanded its retail footprint in Florida by opening two new stores.

The retail locations at 302 N Monroe St. in Tallahassee and 499 E Oakland Park Blvd in Oakland Park are the company's 39th and 40th stores nationwide.

Sunnyside Tallahassee is the company's first retail location in the Panhandle and 10th in the Sunshine State.

The new Sunnyside dispensary in Oakland Park is Cresco's second in Broward County, 5th in South Florida and 11th in the state.

"We've proven in both adult-use and medical markets like Illinois and Pennsylvania that when consumers have choice, our products are some of the most sought-after," Charlie Bachtell, CEO and co-founder of Cresco Labs, said. "I look forward to expanding access to these products across the state of Florida and taking market share."

Verano Debuts New Zen Leaf Dispensary With Drive-Through In Las Vegas

Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced Thursday the opening of Zen Leaf Flamingo, a new adult-use dispensary located at 5940 West Flamingo Road in Las Vegas, Nevada. The grand opening event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29.

Situated in Spring Valley, a Las Vegas suburb just west of The Strip, the new shop is in the vicinity of Las Vegas Boulevard.

"Convenience is always a priority for us at retail, particularly in a high-volume destination like Las Vegas," George Archos, Verano's founder and CEO said. "Our team's ability to maintain customer intimacy while providing an efficient, consumer-friendly experience is one of the things that sets Zen Leaf apart."

The dispensary is Verano's third in Las Vegas and its 87th nationwide.

Women Of Color First Cannabis Dispensary, Josephine & Billie's Opens In Los Angeles

Cannabis brand Josephine & Billie's, launched and led by CEO Whitney Beatty and business partner and COO Ebony Andersen, announced the official grand opening of its Los Angeles location, Friday, Oct. 29.

The new storefront at 1535 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., will offer an original speakeasy-style cannabis retail concept inspired by 'tea pads,' which were part of the rich history of cannabis in the African-American community in New York City and the jazz scene of the 1920s and '30s.

The store's product offering will include a wide range of cannabis products from brand partners such as Jay-Z's Monogram; Cann, Curaleaf's (OTCQX:CURLF) Select and Kiva Confections, all with special emphasis on POC-owned, queer-owned and women-owned brands, including Ball Family Farms, Leune and California Rolls.

"Most stores are designed and built by white people, with one perspective," Andersen said. "And women of color rarely get the opportunity to feel comfortable in those spaces. But Josephine & Billie's was designed and built by, and for, women of color with that in mind."

Trulieve Reopens 3 Miami Stores, Launches Cannabis Sales At New Port St. Lucie And Bartow Retail Locations

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has been on a store-opening spree for weeks now.

Over the past month, the Tallahassee, Florida-based company re-launched cannabis sales in several dispensaries, which were formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis.

The reopenings follow Trulieve's and Harvest Health & Recreation's wrapping of their previously announced billion-dollar merger in early October after months of negotiations.

On Tuesday, the company announced the reopening of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Florida, located at 1011 Fifth Street Miami Beach, 9578 Bird Road Miami and 15100 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach.

Valda Coryat, chief marketing officer at Trulieve said that the company "celebrates the diverse and rapidly growing patient population in Miami."

On Thursday, Trulieve announced the reopening of another dispensary formerly branded Harvest House of Cannabis, located at 1064 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd, in Port St. Lucie.

The company's 107th retail location in the Sunshine State launched cannabis sales on Friday, Oct. 29.

In the meantime, Trulieve cut the ribbon on a new retail location in Bartow on Thursday.

The store at 1030 N Broadway Avenue, Suite 1D, offers a wide range of cannabis products, including edibles, smokable flower, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams and vaporizers, to name a few.

Halo Collective Plans To Open First Budega Store In California By The Year-End

On Friday, Halo Collective Inc. (NEO: HALO) (OTCQX:HCAND) (Germany: A9K0) unveiled "Budega™" as the name for its California retail dispensaries, the first location of which is expected to open by the end of the year in the Golden State.

Budega in Westwood will be the first of ten proposed dispensaries the company plans to open in Southern California by the end of 2022.

Retail dispensaries represent an important step in Halo's vertical integration and its seed-to-sale strategy in California, the company said.

"Halo Collective intends to stand apart from competitors in a crowded space with a unique, modern, and sophisticated retail experience focused on the customer experience," Kiran Sidhu, Halo's CEO and co-founder commented. "Our first location is ideally located on Santa Monica Blvd. within two miles of UCLA."

In addition, Hallo Collective announced it has hired John Ford as senior vice president of retail.

Having vast experience in the retail sector, Ford held directorship roles with Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Jushi Holdings To Open 2nd Store In VA, 26th Nationwide

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) is opening its 26th retail location nationwide and second of six dispensary openings in Virginia, through its subsidiary Dalitso LLC.

Located at 21290 Windmill Parc Drive in the Dulles Technology Corridor in Sterling, the new BEYOND / HELLO store will kick off cannabis sales on Tuesday, Nov.2.

The new dispensary, which features 17 point-of-sale systems, 70 onsite parking spots and a separate delivery service area, is situated only seven miles from Dulles International Airport and 30 miles from Washington D.C.

"With the completion of the initial build-out of our 93,000 sq. ft. vertically integrated facility and the opening of our second NOVA dispensary, we are delivering on our commitment to broaden access for the Commonwealth's growing medical cannabis population," Jim Cacioppo, the company's CEO, chairman and founder said Friday. "We're also bringing to Virginia patients our suite of high-quality brands, including The Lab, Tasteology, and most recently, our two in-house flower brands, The Bank and Sèche."

