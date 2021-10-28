QQQ
+ 4.22
375.78
+ 1.11%
BTC/USD
+ 3663.57
62077.01
+ 6.27%
DIA
+ 2.32
352.66
+ 0.65%
SPY
+ 4.45
449.50
+ 0.98%
TLT
-0.50
148.24
-0.34%
GLD
-0.02
168.14
-0.01%

UC Asset LP To Provide Cannabis Real Estate Financing Via PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand COOP

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
October 28, 2021 4:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
UC Asset LP To Provide Cannabis Real Estate Financing Via PURA Farmersville Hemp Brand COOP

UC Asset LP (OTC:UCASU) and Puration, Inc. (OTC:PURA) announced on Thursday that they had signed a letter of intent outlining terms for UCASU to finance the construction of PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities on PURA's 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas.

UCASU also plans to provide financing to PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

PURA has launched an initiative to build a cooperative of hemp growers and processors under one name, Farmersville Hemp, similar to the way that Sun-Maid Raisins collectively markets for growers all selling under one brand name.

Now, as part of UCASU's recently announced overall strategy to enter the cannabis real estate market, UCASU plans to finance the construction of the Farmersville Hemp Brand facilities. A definitive agreement is anticipated to be completed next week.

In addition, UCASU plans to partner with PURA to offer real estate financing to PURA's Farmersville Hemp Brand partners.

PURA has already established Farmersville Hemp Brand partnerships with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC:USMJ), PAO Group, Inc. (OTC:PAOG) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ALKM).

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets Real Estate

Related Articles

Pura Expands Co-Packing Deal With Alkame, Pursues $2T 'Combined Horizontal Market Opportunity'

Pura Expands Co-Packing Deal With Alkame, Pursues $2T 'Combined Horizontal Market Opportunity'

Puration Inc. (PINK: PURA), a manufacturer of CBD infused sports drinks, is poised to expand its co-packing partnership with health and wellness company Alkame Holdings Inc. (PINK: ALKM). read more
PAO Group Teams Up With Puration, Alkame, North American Cannabis Holdings On New CBD Nutraceuticals

PAO Group Teams Up With Puration, Alkame, North American Cannabis Holdings On New CBD Nutraceuticals

PAO Group, Inc. (Pink: PAOG), a holding company focused on alternative patient treatments, confirmed Friday it will launch a CBD Nutraceuticals line of products. read more