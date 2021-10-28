California Cannabis Delivery Service To Deliver Something Even More Essential: Help With Bureaucracy

Rooted Group, a leading cannabis delivery company in California, will now deliver

something almost as good…maybe even better: help for licensed cannabis operators and those seeking to achieve legal status with their administrative and logistical infrastructure. In other words, help to wade through the frustrating and laborious red tape.

Knowing firsthand some of the operational and administrative struggles in satisfying the long list of regulatory requirements, Rooted will provide long-lasting support for those in the cannabis industry.

"While acquiring more licenses for expansion, I had a lot of heartfelt conversations with license holders. Many of which have given everything to become a legal cannabis company and they are losing it, or looking for a way out," said Matthew Ehorn, communications director of Rooted Group.

"The primary cause of this is keeping up with the day-to-day administrative work that is required. METRC, paperwork, ordering products from brands/distributors.”

Help With Bureaucracy

With its management service, Rooted Group will be offering proprietary technology, administrative support, human resources, accounting services, and a distribution network that grants access to some of the most exclusive brands in California.

"This service will basically be removing all the auxiliary expenses and vendors that come with operating, and creating one source for all administrative and technological needs," added Ehorn.

Who doesn't need that?