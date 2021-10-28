Cryptobuds: An NFT Game That Lets You Build A Digital Cannabis Empire

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

Yes, there is an NFT game that allows the user to build a cannabis business from scratch and grow rare strains, while participating in a competitive economy.

This wonderful invention, specifically geared towards fans of the plant and crypto, is called Cryptobuds and will be available soon, on their website.

What are NFTs?

But, what exactly is an NFT? An NFT (non-fungible Token) is a digital asset stored in blockchain technology that cannot be easily exchanged, as it is associated with a certificate of authenticity.

NFT transactions have been growing exponentially in recent times, allowing users to own digital assets such as works of art, real estate and even video moments.

Thus, NFTs work like any other speculative asset: you can buy an NFT and then sell and exchange your assets as the market value fluctuates.

Cryptobuds, the quintessential smokin' NFT game

As reported by Leafly, Cryptobuds has a retro, nostalgic aesthetic, thanks to its 8-bit design. And a sense of humor forged from "joints at two in the morning."

Meanwhile, the game begins when the first pack of resource cards is purchased.

Each card features one of the four elements needed to grow a unique strain: seed, soil, water and growing facility.

In turn, each resource has a level designation that is representative of its value in the game. The combination of resources used will determine the rarity of the strain produced. In a way, Cryptobuds stands as the perfect blend of digital collecting, NFT investment, Design and cannabis aesthetics.