RYAH Group To Acquire Cannabis Clinic, Telehealth Co. Omni Medical - Researchers Rejoice

RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) (OTC:RYAHF), a company focused on session monitoring technology for plant-based medicine, recently signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Omni Medical Services LLC, a U.S. cannabis clinic and telehealth company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership will combine Omni’s clinical research capabilities, its 20,000+ U.S.-based medical cannabis patient network and its telehealth solutions, with RYAH’s IoT monitoring and control devices and captive patient data platform, to accelerate procurement of U.S. state and federal grants reserved for funding of clinical research studies for the advancement of plant medicine therapies.

“This first of its kind partnership between RYAH and Omni Medical Services will enable us to develop multi-state research studies to better understand the efficacy of plant-based therapies in the United States,” said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Group.

