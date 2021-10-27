Curaleaf Announces Roll Out Of Fab 5 Freddy, Bernard Noble Brand And CBN Bites

B NOBLE, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)’s first large-scale brand venture in alignment with its dedicated social equity work, recently announced its expansion to Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada and Oregon.

The brand, which first launched in Massachusetts and Maryland in July, was founded in partnership with well-known visual artist, filmmaker and hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy.

A Noble Cause

B NOBLE is dedicated to telling the story of namesake Bernard Noble, who was arrested in Louisiana and sentenced to 13 years in prison for possessing the equivalent of two joints.

In 2017, Bernard’s case began to draw attention across the country and he quickly became a national symbol for the need to reform the country’s unjust drug laws, sparking advocacy and a movement to free him. As a result, Bernard was released seven years into his sentence. Ten percent of proceeds from the sale of each B NOBLE product will be donated to local organizations dedicated to advancing social equity and providing opportunities to those directly impacted by the War on Drugs.

"When you choose B NOBLE, you choose to be a part of the work that rights the wrongs of the past and paves the way for an equitable and inclusive future where non-violent cannabis-related incarceration is erased once and for all." –Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf.

Select Snooze Bites

In addition to the B NOBLE rollout, Curaleaf's Select brand announced the launch of Select Snooze Bites.

The bites are infused with the brand’s THC oil and feature the addition of CBN, a cannabinoid known for its sedative and relaxing qualities, in a 1:1 ratio (5mg THC, 5mg CBN). Select’s latest offering is designed for the perfect wind-down with nano-encapsulated THC which offers a swift onset to help you get to sleep quickly, with effects in as little as 15-30 minutes.

Snooze Bites are available in Blackberry and are enhanced with terpenes including Myrcene, Linalool, Nerolidol and Terpinolene. With this launch, Snooze Bites are currently available in Arizona and Nevada, with California, Colorado, Maryland, and Maine to follow.

"Our R&D team is constantly working to elevate and customize the cannabis experience, and Select's latest product innovation reflects Curaleaf's ongoing commitment to our customers' unique lifestyles and preferences," said Curaleaf CEO Bayern. "Our ultimate goal is to help consumers experience cannabis with confidence – and the launch of Select Snooze Bites is one more example of how we are striving to serve an even broader spectrum of customer needs."

