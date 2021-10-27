European Cannabis Co. Bloomwell Gets $10M In Seed Funding From Boris Jordan's Measure 8

European cannabis market operator Bloomwell Group recently closed a seed funding round of more than $10 million dollars.

This is one of the largest seed investments the European cannabis market has seen to date. The investment round was led by U.S.-based Measure 8 Venture Partners, a fund founded by Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)’s executive chairman Boris Jordan, who will also join Bloomwell Group’s board.

Niklas Kouparanis, CEO and co-founder of Bloomwell Group told Benzinga that

“Bloomwell Group is transforming the healthcare and medical cannabis market in Europe. We have already seen success from our far-reaching D2C, direct-to-patient approach, and look forward to propelling the next generation of natural-based medicine forward," Kouparanis said. "As the market continues to mature, our consumers will benefit from our portfolio companies' innovative and scalable solutions focused on digitalization.”

