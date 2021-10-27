Mike Tyson Is Getting Back Into The Cannabis Ring, Launches Tyson 2.0 With Columbia Care

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson is launching Tyson 2.0, a new company the Tyson-branded cannabis products to market.

Tyson 2.0, which represents the boxer's re-entry into the world of commercial cannabis, is being led by cannabis industry leaders Adam Wilks and Chad Bronstein, CEO and founder of Fyllo, who will serve as the company's chairman.

The new entity will provide retailers across the country with a suite of products designed to reach Mike Tyson's national audience.

"Cannabis has changed me for the good both mentally and physically, and I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief," Tyson said Wednesday. "My vision for Tyson 2.0 is to make high-quality cannabis products available to consumers at various price points."

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTC:CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP), which recently reported that its whole flower is available for purchase in several places throughout New York, has agreed to be the brand's national cultivation and manufacturing partner in the markets where the company operates.

In addition to selling the Tyson products throughout its dispensary network, Columbia Care will also sell them wholesale to other retailers.

Jesse Channon, Columbia Care's chief growth officer, said he is grateful to partner with Tyson, adding that "celebrity sponsorship is one of the most effective ways to build immediate product and brand recognition."

Channon added that "It is an honor to be a part of one of the largest cultivation and distribution partnerships in the industry, and we are looking forward to working with the Tyson 2.0 team to bring these products, and the passion behind them, to markets across the country."

Tyson's Cannabis Journey

Apart from partnering with several cannabis companies, including Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Weedmaps, Tyson also launched a cannabis rolling equipment line.

Last year, The Ranch Companies, founded by Tyson, acquired a global license to print cannabis products. In partnership with Smart Cups, the famous boxer ventured into printing ingestible cannabis products with accurate and consistent dosing.

CCHWF Price Action

Columbia Care's shares traded 2.4671% higher at $3.115 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Tyson 2.0