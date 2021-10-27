Charlotte's Web Launches CBD Pet Chews For Doggies With Sensitive Skin And Allergies

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) announced the newest addition to its pet product line on Wednesday: Charlotte's Web™ Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews for dogs with sensitive skin due to seasonal allergies.

The company’s development team crafted new products using Charlotte’s Web’s proprietary full-spectrum hemp extract and other beneficial botanicals, such as Biotin, Nettle Leaf, Burdock Root and Marshmallow Root in an effort to maintain healthy skin for our furry friends.

These new chews allow dogs to maintain the normal moisture content of their skin, while also supporting their normal detoxification process.

Charlotte's Web Skin Health & Allergy Support Chews are chicken flavored and come in 30-count ($19.99 SRP) and 60-count ($34.99 SRP) sizes and are non-GMO and grain-free.

According to Dr. Kwane Stewart, aka 'The Street Vet' and Charlotte's Web brand ambassador, skin health and allergy concerns are the most common ailment he sees in his four-legged patients in-clinic and on the streets in Southern California. "As we continue to learn more about the science of allergies in our dogs, we are finding it often requires a multimodal approach – combining traditional and alternative therapies for the best outcome," Dr. Stewart said.

Charlotte's Web director of education Dr. Jen Palmer added, "A full-spectrum hemp extract can support a dogs' skin health as they go through allergy season. CBD has been determined to be safe for canines based on research conducted at Colorado State University."

Price Action

Charlotte’s Web’s shares were trading 1.11% higher at $1.82 per share at the time of writing Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Charlotte's Web