Eaze: Applications Open For Momentum Business Accelerator, BIPOC, Vets, LGBTQ Welcome To Apply

byJelena Martinovic
October 26, 2021 1:04 pm
Cannabis delivery service Eaze has opened applications for its Momentum business accelerator to encourage and cultivate underrepresented cannabis businesses nationally.

As of Tuesday, BIPOC, women, LGBTQ+ and military veterans nationwide can apply to the company's award-winning program.

Eaze launched Momentum in 2019 to support its mission of delivering 'good with the goods' and to help communities harmed by the War on Drugs.

This year, Momentum's national focus reflects Eaze's multi-state expansion into Michigan and the recent acquisition of Colorado and Florida retail leader Green Dragon.

Over the past few years, the San Francisco company's program has welcomed Black, POC, veteran and female founders from California, Michigan, New York and New Jersey.

"As Eaze's footprint continues to grow beyond California, we're focused on helping even more women and founders of color break into the cannabis industry," Jennifer Lujan, Eaze's director of social impact said. "Getting a foot in the door is often harder for these founders, so we encourage applicants across the country to apply now."

Each member of this year's Momentum class will obtain a $50,000 grant in addition to being eligible to participate in a 12-week curriculum led by 70 volunteer experts.

Moreover, all program members will gain access to Eaze's extensive business development, marketing and retailer resources.

"Through grants, mentorship, education, and more, Momentum represents an ecosystem of passionate entrepreneurs, advisors, and industry professionals working together to build an inclusive industry!" said Austin Stevenson, Vertosa's chief innovation officer and member of Momentum's advisory board.

As the program concludes, participants will pitch to industry-defining cannabis investors for the opportunity to raise additional funds.

To date, Eaze has provided $1 million in equity-free grants to Momentum participants.

Cannabis Delivery Via iPhone Is Here With Eaze's New App, Thank You Apple

Photo: Courtesy of Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Posted-In:

