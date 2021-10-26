fbpx

Acreage Is Looking For A New COO: Robert Daino To Retire Next Year

byJelena Martinovic
October 26, 2021 3:41 pm
Cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc. (CSE:ACRG) (OTC:ACRHF) announced Tuesday that Robert J. Daino, its chief operating officer is retiring on March 31, 2022.

Based in New York, the company said that it has launched a national search for Daino's replacement though he will continue in his position until his retirement date to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities to his successor.

Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage, praised Diano's "relentless pursuit and unwavering expectations for operational excellence.

"His steadfast commitment and strong leadership have helped build a solid foundation for the continued long-term growth of our company," Caldini added. "I would like to thank him on behalf of the entire team for his contributions, we will miss his impactful presence and wish him nothing but happiness and success in the future."

Daino said that he is leaving the company "knowing that the team will continue to gain momentum, operate with excellence, and exceed the expectations of those they serve. I am truly humbled and incredibly proud to have helped lead Acreage from its non-public days of a holding company to a publicly traded multi-state operator," Daino added.

More recent news from Acreage:

ACRHF Price Action

Acreage's shares traded 0.07% lower at $2.04 per share at the time of writing, Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

