AI Cannabis Vending Machines That Identify Over-21 Customers Now Available In Florida Via American Green

Just days after announcing that its cannabis and CBD vending machines can positively identify customers over 21, American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) revealed that its American Green Xpress CBD vending machines are being

installed at the Simon “Premium Outlet” Mall in St. Augustine, Florida.

David G. Gwyther, president of the Phoenix-based company, said earlier that its age-identifying and facial recognition software is installed and fully operational in the company’s vending machines.

The AI-powered 21-and-over age-identity verification software automatically runs the facial recognition for AGX’s initial customer onboarding process, allowing consumers to purchase cannabis directly from the AGX with no human assistance as long as that location is legally licensed for cannabis sales.

“These machines offer autonomous, fast, and easy access to CBD without interaction with a human,” Gwyther explained. “These are company-owned AGX machines and come fully stocked with branded American Green CBD products.”

On Tuesday, Gwyther disclosed that each machine installed in Florida would be fully stocked with American Green’s Premium CBD products.

The mall, owned by Simon Property Group, owns and operates over 200 properties in 37 states and Puerto Rico.

“We are extremely excited to open the state of Florida by installing two of our American Green Xpress CBD machines at this beautiful commercial property,” Gwyther said. “One AGX will be located near the Tommy Bahama store in a dedicated vending area, and the second AGX will be located near the Brooks Brothers store.”

