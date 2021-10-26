Delic Teams Up With Biotech Co. GT Research

Psychedelics wellness platform Delic Holding Corp Inc. (CSE:DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF) (FRA: 6X0) confirmed Tuesday it has teamed up with GT Research Inc. ("GTR"), a biotech company focused on the cannabis and psychedelics industries.

Under the deal, Delic Labs will offer genetic analysis of psychedelic mushrooms and cannabis to Canadian producers, including detailed analyses of specific areas of the genome relating to traits of highest commercial interest. The analytical services will include sample preparation, DNA extraction, whole-genome sequencing, computational analysis and reporting.

"Partnering with GTR will give us the most comprehensive genomic insights in the industry and build on our efforts to provide the highest standards and quality control for psychedelic and cannabis compounds," Dr. Marcus Roggen, co-founder of Delic Labs stated. "As demand continues to grow for healthier, more effective alternatives to traditional medicines, our combined knowledge will offer producers new, best-in-class products to serve their markets."

Delic Labs is a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory focused on extraction, analytical testing and chemical process development. Co-founded by award-winning chemist Dr. Roggen and UBC professor, Dr. Glenn Sammis for the purpose of supporting the psychedelic industry with high precision chemical analytics, metabolomic identification and process optimization.

Delic Labs is also a cannabis analytical and research company boasting clients that include some of the largest brands in the world.

Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic Corp, added, "GT Research is a leader in biotechnology and one of the foremost experts on genetics," said Matt Stang, Delic CEO and co-founder. "Delic is committed to researching and identifying the safest, highest quality psychedelic compounds for commercial use and we look forward to a productive collaboration with our team at Delic Labs."

Price Action

Delic’s shares closed Monday market session 8.86% lower at 17 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Ousa Chea on Unsplash