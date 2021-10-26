Flower One To Produce Justin Bieber's Peaches Cannabis Prerolls In Nevada

Cannabis company Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) (FSE: F11) has partnered with Justin Bieber and current brand partner Palms to launch the limited-edition of PEACHES pre-rolls.

Through this collaboration, the Las Vegas company will become the exclusive producer of Palms "PEACHES" in Nevada.

The move came on the heels of Bieber's moving into the cannabis space.

Bieber – one of Gen Z's and millennials' favorite pop star and two-time Grammy winner – joined a long list of celebrities in the cannabis industry with the Palms' partnership that was announced earlier this month.

Bieber, who named the newly launched pre-rolls, noted that it refers to a song from his recent album in which the chorus sings: "I got my peaches out in Georgia. I get my weed in California."

"We are thrilled to be the trusted Nevada producer for this limited launch that aims to bring awareness to important causes like social justice and mental health, through support to Veterans Walk and Talk and the Last Prisoner Project," said Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One's president and CEO.

Palms To Support Several Initiatives

Through this collaboration, Palms will be supporting Veterans Walk and Talk, a community of veterans who advocate for cannabis utilization as a form of medicine, as well as the Last Prisoner Project, a leading non-profit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform that supports individuals and their families who have been impacted by cannabis convictions.

Moreover, Palms agreed to support Eaze's Momentum Business Accelerator and Social Equity Partners Program, which aims to create a more diverse and sustainable industry.

"I'm a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatize it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health," Bieber said. "I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start."

PEACHES pre-rolls are currently available in Nevada, California, Massachusetts

and Florida. In Nevada, the new product can be purchased at Planet13, MedMen, Cookies and other select dispensaries.

FLOOF Price Action

Flower One's shares traded 8.37% lower at $0.0788 per share after the market close on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons, Author Joe Bielawa from Minneapolis, USA