First Lady Bad Girl: Lil' Kim Announces Cannabis Brand 'Aphrodisiac' In Partnership With Superbad Inc.

Grammy award-winning rap artist Lil’ Kim announced that she is launching her own cannabis brand, Aphrodisiac, which is being produced in partnership with superbad inc. an innovative cannabis brand based in California.

Lil’ Kim told Forbes that she has been working on her personal brand for over two years and wants her cannabis flower line to reflect her personal style, adding that superbad inc reflects her personality “that’s me all day. I’m the First Lady Bad Girl,” said Lil' Kim, adding that her brand will include fashion pieces "as a part of the superbad inc., aphrodisiac cannabis line.”

Quality Assurance

Lil' Kim said she tasted the product herself to make sure it delivers the right effect to consumers.

“I’m a hustler by nature, right? I’m from Brooklyn. I test my product. I tested this and I was like ‘Oh yeah, this is that gas.’, Lil' Kim said. “I am surrounded by seasoned cannabis smokers.”

Lil' Kim named her personal preferences: “I like sativa, I like indica, and hybrid. I also like that real California OG.”

And places to smoke cannabis: “My favorite place to smoke in New York would be my cousin's house in Brooklyn. Because they know how to light it up, we get lit,” said Lil Kim.

superbad inc. founder Carlos Dew said the company has access to one of the largest licensed indoor grows in California: “We have 1,800 grow lights and 7 acres of indoor grow” and a “state-of-the-art facility” that controls the cultivation process.

Lil' Kim also partnered with CampNova, a vertically integrated marketing and distribution cannabis platform.

Aphrodisiac will be available in California beginning in 2022 and later in Michigan, New York and New Jersey.