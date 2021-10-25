fbpx

Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Debuts DELI Dimes in Three Affordable Flavors Containing 10mg Of THC Each

byJelena Martinovic
October 25, 2021 10:33 am
Vertically integrated cannabis company TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF), which is doing business as The Parent Company, announced Monday that it is launching DELI Dimes, a new gummy cannabis product.

Coming in Black Cherry, Fresh Watermelon and Red Berry flavors, DELI Dimes extends The Parent Company's roster of approachable gummy products to consumers who are seeking flavorful options and an enhanced experience.

Apart from juicy flavors, DELI Dimes burst with 10mg of THC from 100% full-spectrum oil for a rich experience.

In addition, each DELI Dimes pouch has a retail price of $14, and it contains ten sugar-dusted gummies for a total of 100mg THC per pouch.

The new products expand the brand's first edible product line – DELI Nickels gummies, which launched in May 2020.

"We are thrilled to grow our gummy portfolio with the release of DELI Dimes, a product born from customer feedback and demand, built on top of the success of DELI Nickels," Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company said. "The Parent Company is committed to providing high-quality and affordable cannabis products – across a variety of strains and form factors – for consumers to enjoy. As we expand our presence in the gummy category, it is our mission to continue producing innovative, safe, and reliable products that are formulated with the highest quality ingredients."

More recent news from The Parent Company:

GRAMF Price Action

The Parent Company's shares traded 3.23% lower at $3 per share after the market close on Friday.

