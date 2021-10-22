Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Jushi, Cresco, Trulieve Expand Retail Footprint In PA, Canada House Wellness Opens Shop In Ontario

Canada House Wellness Celebrates Opening Of Its Newest Clinic in Barrie, Ontario

Medical cannabis company Canada House Wellness Group (CSE:CHV) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Canada House Clinics Inc., celebrate the grand opening of its newest clinic in Barrie, Ontario, on Friday, October 22.

"We are proud to expand our support of Veterans to Barrie," Alex Kroon, president of CHC, commented.

The Barrie location has undergone special renovations by our veteran advocate, Glen Coyle, to serve as a safe place for veterans requiring a wide range of support.

"As a veteran, I understand the needs of my fellow brothers and sisters," Coyle said. "I wanted to create a welcoming space that also allows CHC to do its great work."

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE:TRUL) (OTCQX:TCNNF) has opened yet another store in Florida on the heels of opening its 100th retail location in the state.

Formerly branded as Harvest House of Cannabis, the shop located at 1315 Homestead Road N in Lehigh Acres has been selling cannabis since Thursday, October 21.

On Friday, the Tallahassee-based company re-opened another Harvest dispensary at 10339 San Jose Blvd. in Jacksonville, bolstering its retail footprint in the Sunshine State to 102 stores.

The reopening follows the company's October 1, 2021 announcement of its closing the acquisition of Harvest Health and Recreation Inc., at which time all Harvest locations in Florida were closed for rebranding to Trulieve.

In the meantime, Trulieve launched a new medical cannabis dispensary in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday following a ribbon-cutting.

The shop located at 200 Federal Street joins other Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in the Keystone State, which are located in Camp Hill, Cranberry Township, Devon, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Pittsburgh, Reading, Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York, and Zelienople.

"We are pleased to open this Trulieve-affiliated location in Pennsylvania, one of the fastest-growing medical markets in the U.S.," said Kim Rivers, the company company's CEO who was recently featured at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference. "We look forward to serving patients and providing quality products at this new location in one of our cornerstone markets."

Jushi Opens 16 BEYOND / HELLO Store In Pennsylvania, 25th Nationwide

Vertically integrated cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) said Friday it is opening its 25th retail location nationwide and its 16th BEYOND / HELLO medical marijuana dispensary in Pennsylvania through its subsidiary Franklin Bioscience – NE LLC.

The new dispensary, which is located at 852 N 9th Street in Stroudsburg, spans 3,000 square feet. It will commence cannabis sales on Wednesday, October 27.

The store's offering will include dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices.

"We are thrilled to open the latest BEYOND / HELLO location in Stroudsburg, an iconic town in the heart of the Poconos that is known for its natural beauty as well as its vibrant downtown," said Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman, and founder of Jushi. "With the opening of our 16th BEYOND / HELLO retail location in Pennsylvania, we are executing on our plan to strategically expand our footprint in the Commonwealth."

Cresco Labs Expands In Pennsylvania With Store In Wyomissing

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) announced Thursday the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The new store, the company's fifth dispensary in PA and 38th nationwide, is located at 208 N Park Rd. Unit 1, minutes away from U.S. Route 222/US 422 and it spans 6,000 square feet.

The new shop will offer premium quality products from Cresco Labs' wholesale brands Cresco, Supply, Remedi and more. Product offerings include flower, vape products like liquid live resin, concentrates, Rick Simpson Oil, as well as topicals, lotion, capsules and tinctures.

