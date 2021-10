Avicanna Completes Export Of CBD Isolate And Full Spectrum CBD From Colombia To Chile

CBD-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) said Friday it has completed a commercial export of CBD Isolate and CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis resin to a leading Chilean homeopathic and naturopathic pharmaceutical company through Santa Marta Golden Hemp (SMGH) S.A.S., its Colombian subsidiary.

Designed to supply partner companies and manufacture Avicanna’s own finished products, Cannabis Derivatives – branded as Aureus – are cultivated, extracted and manufactured at a cultivation and extraction infrastructure in Santa Marta, Colombia.

SMGH also supplies other pharmaceutical and cosmetics companies with cannabinoids including CBD, THC, and rare cannabinoids such as CBG, the Toronto-based company confirmed.

This new export to Chile is a recurring order and part of an ongoing relationship with an established homeopathic Chilean company.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media