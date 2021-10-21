MediPharm Labs Taps Bryan Howcroft as Chief Executive Officer And Director

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced Thursday it has appointed Bryan Howcroft as chief executive officer and director, effective November 15, 2021.

Howcroft has more than two decades of leadership experience covering various industries, such as medical devices, healthcare imaging and manufacturing. He holds an MBA from Laurentian University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Nipissing University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Prior to joining MediPharm, Howcroft was appointed COO and CFO of Southmedic, one of the biggest privately held medical device companies in Canada. At Southmedic he was in charge of scaling the business to a multistate operation.

Furthermore, Howcroft spent four years as a healthcare IT executive in Belgium, which is important for MediPharm because it has been focusing on the European markets.

“As a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, MediPharm Labs was seeking a CEO who could lead the charge on increased sales in the medical and consumer markets. We found that CEO in Bryan, who has the experience and expertise in growing medical industry business coupled with knowledge on effective operational management,” Chris Taves, Chairman, MediPharm Labs stated. “Bryan is a tenacious leader who believes in a customer-first approach that will be critical for MediPharm to scale our business, and will bring a healthy level of urgency to pursue the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

Howcroft said he is excited to join MediPharm to share his “successful scaling revenue and business operations and to building long-term competitive advantage. I look at MediPharm’s current business and future potential and see a company that is differentiated in the industry with so much more value than what is attributed to it today. I am excited about the opportunity to re-invigorate investor confidence in MediPharm to support our future growth.”

Upon Howcroft’s appointment as CEO, MediPharm gave him 2.01 million RSUs and 951,920 stock options with an exercise price set at the close of business on October 20, 2021.

Price Action

MediPharm Labs’ shares closed Wednesday market session 1.33% lower at 22 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash