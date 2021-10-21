Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Tilray, Flower One, NCIA, Medical Marijuana, Jushi, HEXO

Tilray Appoints Blair MacNeil as President Of Tilray Canada, Promotes Jim Meiers To COO

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) announced Tuesday that it is strengthening its leadership team by appointing Blair MacNeil as president of Tilray Canada.

MacNeil agreed to drive the company's next stage of growth in Canada and oversee sales, marketing, and operations across medical and adult-use cannabis businesses.

Blair will report to Jim Meiers, who has been promoted to oversee operations at the company.

Irwin D. Simon, chairman and CEO of Tilray, said that "Blair's extensive experience in growing consumer loved brands will further advance our growth strategy and expand our presence across Canada to reach our 30% market share goal by the end of the fiscal year 2024."

Blair, a tenured consumer packaged goods executive, joins Tilray from Bacardi where he was general manager for the company's Canadian beverage alcohol business. Prior to this, he held leadership roles at Stoli, River Bend, Corby Distilleries, and PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Flower One Taps Araxie Grant As New CFO

Cannabis producer Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX:FLOOF) (FSE: F11) recently announced that Araxie Grant joined its ranks as a new CFO.

Grant, a certified public accountant and established financial executive, brings nearly two decades of finance and accounting experience to the Las Vegas and Toronto-based company.

She served in several industries throughout her career, including professional sports, gaming, entertainment and non-profits.

Previously, Grant was vice president controller for the Las Vegas Raiders football team, chief financial officer to the Arena Football League and financial executive at the Las Vegas Sands Corporation.

Kellen O'Keefe, Flower One's president and CEO said he is thrilled to welcome Grant.

"Araxie's diverse experience as a financial executive is very impressive, making her an excellent addition to our executive team and a significant contribution to the talent entering the cannabis industry," O'Keefe said.

NCIA Strengthens Its Committees With Two New Additions

Cannabis Creative Group recently announced that two company leaders, Dan Serard and Karen Ly, have been selected to serve on National Cannabis Industry Association committees.

Serard, formerly director of business development at CCG, was appointed to NCIA's marketing and advertising committee. He has been working in the cannabis industry for over three years and has marketed more than 150 different brands.

Ly will serve on the Education Committee to design and develop educational programming for NCIA and help identify emerging topics in the cannabis space. Currently, Ly is an assistant digital manager at CCG.

"We anticipate Karen and Dan's informed perspectives and unique ideas will make an impact on the organization and industry as a whole," Seth Worby, CEO and founder of Cannabis Creative Group said last week. "As a part of the committees, we're honored that CCG has the opportunity to play an active role in shaping the future of cannabis."

Medical Marijuana Names Direct Sales Veteran Lennon Ledbetter As VP Of Sales

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA) said recently that its subsidiary Kannaway has hired Lennon Ledbetter as the company's vice president of sales.

As a sought-after motivational speaker and trainer, Ledbetter is among the top achievers in the global direct sales industry and has a strong track record of generating millions in annual revenue.

"Kannaway checks all these boxes by helping people all over the world gain access to the highest quality cannabidiol (CBD) products on the market, as well as conveying the opportunity to thousands to get involved in owning a piece of the growing cannabis industry," Ledbetter commented.

Jushi Holdings Taps Edward Kremer As New CEO

Vertically integrated Jushi Holdings Inc. (CSE:JUSH) (OTCQX:JUSHF) announced the appointment of Edward Kremer as its new chief financial officer.

Kremer has over two decades of financial leadership experience across technology, fashion, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, licensing and retail industries.

He recently served as chief operating and restructuring officer of Le Tote and Lord & Taylor where he oversaw the organization's M&A and restructuring efforts.

Jushi's CEO, chairman and founder Jim Cacioppo is pleased to welcome Kremer to the company's leadership team.

"As we continue to position Jushi for the future, his passion for the cannabis industry, strong leadership, and extensive experience in driving financial and operational improvements is expected to have an immediate positive impact on our company," Cacioppo added.

HEXO Names Scott Cooper As New President And CEO To Replace Sebastien St-Louis

HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced Wednesday that it had appointed Scott Cooper to serve as its new president and CEO.

Cooper, who joins the Ottawa-based company from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) and HEXO, where he served as president and CEO, replaces Sebastien St-Louis, who departed from HEXO on Monday.

Cooper brings strong experience gained while serving at Truss, Molson-Coors and several other publicly traded consumer packaged goods companies.

"I look forward to working with the team to build upon the strong foundation already built, particularly through the company's recent acquisitions and to drive growth and profitability through the efficient commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods," Cooper said.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash