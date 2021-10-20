Psychedelics Company Reaches $20M In Reg A Offering— Wants To Reach $50M

Emotional Intelligence Ventures, a company looking to develop a botanical approach to psychedelic medicines, announced that its Reg A has reached a milestone of $20 million.

The Hawaii-based company announced a $50 million public stock offering using the Reg A+ Framework in March. This type of offering allows retail investors and the general public (not just institutional and accredited investors) to take positions in the company before a public listing.

“I’m really passionate about democratizing investment opportunities so any investor can reap the rewards, and take all of the risks of early investment in game-changing companies,” said David Nikzad, founder and CEO of Ei.Ventures.

In August, the company announced a partnership with Tioga Research to develop a transdermal patch for sustained delivery of psilocin, the active ingredient in psilocybin mushrooms, for mental health applications.

The company also plans to launch a line of functional mushrooms, called “MANA nutraceuticals,” in early 2022.

