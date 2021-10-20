Benzinga Cannabis Alliance: A Hub To Make Business Easier By Connecting Cannabis Companies and Industry-Leading Service Providers

Patrick Lane, SVP of Corporate Partnerships at Benzinga joined Ian Burnstein and Jessica Johnson at last week's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in New York to present the Benzinga Cannabis Alliance (BCA).

The BCA is the leading national network of cannabis industry professionals dedicated to making business easier by connecting cannabis companies and industry-leading service providers.

The initiative leverages more than 37K+ cannabis industry professionals, to negotiate pricing that reduces operating expenses on the products and services frequently used by cannabis companies.

“We are trying to curate a list of people with good products, people, and customer service to build efficient operations and profitability for particular operators, small, medium, and large. We are a matchmaking service for Cannabis,” said Johnson, VP of operations of the BCA.

“We want to be a central hub where people can share ideas and concepts,” added Burnstein, co-founder and president of the BCA.

Lane highlighted that the BCA draws on Benzinga’s ecosystem, including 20 million readers every month. The idea behind BCA is to funnel these folks into the alliance, “they are dispensary owners, investors, business professionals, and we are gonna let them interact with brands, we want to give them opportunities to find deals and add extra value.”