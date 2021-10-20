fbpx

Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021

byJose Rodrigo Safdiye
October 20, 2021 12:18 am
Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021

GAINERS:

  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 15.79% at $11.66 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 14.79% at $1.94 with an estimated market cap of $536.6M.
  • Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 14.19% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $160.7M.
  • Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 9.89% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $254.0M.
  • Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 8.64% at $14.34 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 8.4% at $5.81 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 7.66% at $7.45 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 6.79% at $2.36 with an estimated market cap of $705.1M.
  • ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 6.11% at $7.82 with an estimated market cap of $544.7M.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 5.9% at $8.43 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 5.89% at $10.78 with an estimated market cap of $6.6B.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 5.87% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 5.38% at $24.08 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
  • TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 5.35% at $6.1 with an estimated market cap of $1.1B.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 4.9% at $1.07 with an estimated market cap of $134.0M.
  • Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.56% at $0.84 with an estimated market cap of $185.0M.
  • Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 4.17% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $77.7M.
  • 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 3.96% at $1.05 with an estimated market cap of $622.3M.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.85% at $22.95 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
  • Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed up 3.63% at $26.89 with an estimated market cap of $3.4B.
  • Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 3.39% at $7.92 with an estimated market cap of $677.7M.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 3.08% at $4.02 with an estimated market cap of $165.8M.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 2.3% at $246.31 with an estimated market cap of $5.9B.
  • LOSERS:

Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

