Bullish Day For Marijuana Stocks - Top Movers For October 19, 2021
GAINERS:
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed up 15.79% at $11.66 with an estimated market cap of $5.4B.
- HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares closed up 14.79% at $1.94 with an estimated market cap of $536.6M.
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 14.19% at $0.19 with an estimated market cap of $160.7M.
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 9.89% at $2 with an estimated market cap of $254.0M.
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed up 8.64% at $14.34 with an estimated market cap of $5.6B.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares closed up 8.4% at $5.81 with an estimated market cap of $2.2B.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares closed up 7.66% at $7.45 with an estimated market cap of $1.5B.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed up 6.79% at $2.36 with an estimated market cap of $705.1M.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) shares closed up 6.11% at $7.82 with an estimated market cap of $544.7M.
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed up 5.9% at $8.43 with an estimated market cap of $2.3B.
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed up 5.89% at $10.78 with an estimated market cap of $6.6B.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 5.87% at $0.69 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed up 5.38% at $24.08 with an estimated market cap of $5.3B.
- TerrAscend (OTC:TRSSF) shares closed up 5.35% at $6.1 with an estimated market cap of $1.1B.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed up 4.9% at $1.07 with an estimated market cap of $134.0M.
- Cansortium (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 4.56% at $0.84 with an estimated market cap of $185.0M.
- Aleafia Health (OTC:ALEAF) shares closed up 4.17% at $0.23 with an estimated market cap of $77.7M.
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 3.96% at $1.05 with an estimated market cap of $622.3M.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed up 3.85% at $22.95 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed up 3.63% at $26.89 with an estimated market cap of $3.4B.
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed up 3.39% at $7.92 with an estimated market cap of $677.7M.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares closed up 3.08% at $4.02 with an estimated market cap of $165.8M.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed up 2.3% at $246.31 with an estimated market cap of $5.9B.
- LOSERS:
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed down 5.28% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $25.2M.
- Next Green Wave Holdings (OTC:NXGWF) shares closed down 4.65% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $60.7M.
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) shares closed down 4.57% at $2.09 with an estimated market cap of $65.5M.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC:INLB) shares closed down 3.95% at $1.46 with an estimated market cap of $134.6M.
- BioHarvest Sciences (OTC:CNVCF) shares closed down 3.57% at $0.27 with an estimated market cap of $116.5M.
- Indiva (OTC:NDVAF) shares closed down 3.27% at $0.34 with an estimated market cap of $46.7M.
- Hollister Biosciences (OTC:HSTRF) shares closed down 2.38% at $0.2 with an estimated market cap of $55.3M.
- Empower Clinics (OTC:EPWCF) shares closed down 2.16% at $0.32 with an estimated market cap of $107.6M.
Check out a full list of cannabis stock movers in real-time following this link.
Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.